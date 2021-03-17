0
Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 22:04

Trump Says US Election 'Should Have Been Overturned'

Trump Says US Election
"Our Supreme Court and our courts didn’t have the courage to overturn elections that should have been overturned," he told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo in a rare media appearance since leaving office in January.

"You’re talking about decisive amounts, hundreds of thousands and even millions of votes," he added, The Hill reported.

After losing the race to now-US President Joe Biden, Trump and his allies launched a flurry of lawsuits looking to overturn the results of several swing states. Virtually all of them were tossed out for lack of evidence or standing.

Trump’s remarks Tuesday indicate he has no intention of letting go of his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud even though some Republicans cite his criticisms against the November election as partly to blame for turnout in two Georgia Senate runoffs that Democrats won, handing the party control of the upper chamber.

Many Republicans dropped their questions over the legitimacy of the presidential election after the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

The insurrection marked a failed attempt to halt Congress’s certification of the Electoral College results, though the mob did succeed in forcing lawmakers to flee for safety, with some rioters seeking to harm top Republicans and Democrats, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
