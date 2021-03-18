Terrorists Carry Out 36 Attacks in Syria’s De-Escalation Zone

Islam Times - The al-Nusra Front terrorists have carried out 36 new attacks in the de-escalation zone in Idlib and other parts of Syria during the past hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

“Fifteen attacks by al-Nusra Front terrorist organization were registered inside Idlib province, and 12 others were registered in Lattakia, 6 in Hama, in addition to 3 attacks in Aleppo,” Deputy Director of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov said in a statement Thursday, according to SANA.The Russian Defense Ministry revealed earlier this month that the terrorist organizations which spread in the de-escalation zone and a number of areas in its countryside carried out 45 attacks on areas and sites in the countryside of Idlib, Hama, Aleppo and Lattakia.Last month, delegations from the three guarantor states of the Astana Peace Process – Iran, Russia and Turkey – during a meeting in Russia’s Sochi said terrorist groups designated by the UN Security Council pose threat to civilians inside and outside the Idlib de-escalation area.They reviewed in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area and highlighted the necessity to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib.