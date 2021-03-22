0
Monday 22 March 2021 - 01:59

US Yet to Make Final Decision on Withdrawal of Troops from Afghanistan: Pentagon Chief

Story Code : 922777
US Yet to Make Final Decision on Withdrawal of Troops from Afghanistan: Pentagon Chief
“I’m aware that there is speculation that the president has made a decision on keeping troops there to November — until November. And I’m a pretty prominent guy in those discussion typically and to my knowledge the President has not made a decision or made any announcements on when he’ll decide to remove the troops,” Austin told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday, adding that “No decision on length of stay or troop numbers have been made to this point.”

Austin arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit on Friday. The Pentagon chief has held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

On Friday, The Taliban movement urged the US to complete the pullout of its troops from Afghanistan by 1 May as agreed last year.

Suhail Shaheen, a member of the movement’s negotiation team at talks in Moscow, said that if the US forces stay in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline they would violate the February 2020 agreement with the Taliban.

Biden told ABC News earlier this week that all US servicemen could leave Afghanistan by 1 May but it “will be tough.”

The US president also said that the final decision on the pullout of troops is yet to be made and Washington is consulting with its allies on the matter.

US media reported earlier this week that the Biden administration was considering extending the US troop deployment in Afghanistan by six months instead of pulling out all personnel by the May 1 deadline.
Related Stories
US lawmaker and Marine veteran insulted for opposing Mattis as Pentagon chief
Islam Times - A US congressman and Marine veteran, who fought with invading American forces in Iraq, has said he will stand by his bid to oppose ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
21 March 2021
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
21 March 2021
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021