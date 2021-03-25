0
Thursday 25 March 2021 - 12:52

Kremlin Says Russia Will React Accordingly to Canadian Sanctions

Story Code : 923381
Kremlin Says Russia Will React Accordingly to Canadian Sanctions
When asked by TASS whether Moscow would provide a tit-for-tat response to Ottawa’s actions, the spokesman said, "We will react accordingly."

On Wednesday, Canada introduced sanctions against nine Russian officials over the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny.

The sanctions list includes Russia’s FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko, Director of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, Chief of the Presidential Domestic Policy Directorate Andrei Yarin, Deputy Defense Ministers Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Alexander Kalashnikov and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, and Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian President in the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo.
