Thursday 1 April 2021 - 11:56

US Occupation Transports New Batch of Wheat It Looted from Hasaka Countryside to Northern Iraq

Story Code : 924632
State-run SANA news agency cited local sources as saying that the US occupation forces have brought a convoy of 12 trucks laden with Syrian wheat stolen from the silos in Tal Alou in al-Yaarubyia area in Hasaka northern countryside to northern Iraq through Simalkah border crossing.

The US occupation forces continue to plunder the Syrian resources of oil and grains on a daily basis in collusion with QSD militia as they have taken out 38 trucks laden with stolen wheat from a week ago from the silos of Tal Alou to northern Iraq through the illegitimate crossings.
