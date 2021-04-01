US Occupation Transports New Batch of Wheat It Looted from Hasaka Countryside to Northern Iraq

Islam Times - The US occupation forces have transported a new batch of stolen Syrian wheat from the silos of Tal Alou in Hasaka northern countryside to northern Iraq.

State-run SANA news agency cited local sources as saying that the US occupation forces have brought a convoy of 12 trucks laden with Syrian wheat stolen from the silos in Tal Alou in al-Yaarubyia area in Hasaka northern countryside to northern Iraq through Simalkah border crossing.The US occupation forces continue to plunder the Syrian resources of oil and grains on a daily basis in collusion with QSD militia as they have taken out 38 trucks laden with stolen wheat from a week ago from the silos of Tal Alou to northern Iraq through the illegitimate crossings.