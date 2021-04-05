0
Monday 5 April 2021 - 09:53

“Israel’s” Drama: Netanyahu Due in Court, Coalition Talks Ramp Up

Story Code : 925324
“Israel’s” Drama: Netanyahu Due in Court, Coalition Talks Ramp Up
Judges have ordered Netanyahu appear at the so-called ‘Jerusalem District Court’ for the prosecution's opening arguments in the case where he is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

While lead prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari will be laying out the criminal case against the Zionist entity’s longest-serving leader, the Zionist President Reuven Rivlin will hold discussions that could determine Netanyahu's political fate.

This comes as “Israel’s” March 23 election was its fourth inconclusive vote in less than two years, prolonging the worst political crisis in the entity’s history.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party finished first, winning 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, but his ability to form a stable governing coalition is precarious, a reality that has plagued him for several years.

Meanwhile, Rivlin on Monday begins two days of consultations with party officials to determine who has a plausible path towards a 61-seat majority, in a Knesset bitterly divided between those who back Netanyahu and those committed to ending his 12-year tenure.

Customarily, Rivlin gives a 28-day window to form a government to the leader with most recommendations from individual lawmakers.

That can be extended 14 days at the president's discretion.

Netanyahu is expected to get support from his 30 Likud loyalists, 16 Knesset members representing “Israel's” ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, and six votes from the far-right Religious Zionism alliance.

That makes a likely total of 52, nine short of the absolute majority needed.

Because the ideologically divided anti-Netanyahu camp has no agreed leader, Netanyahu may receive the most recommendations.

But in comments that infuriated Likud, Rivlin last week implied that he would not necessarily be guided by mathematics alone.
Related Stories
MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory
Islam Times - The arrival of the holy month of Ramadan provides a good opportunity for many of the TV networks in the Muslim countries to increase ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
3 April 2021
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
3 April 2021
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
3 April 2021
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
2 April 2021
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
2 April 2021
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
2 April 2021
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
2 April 2021
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
1 April 2021