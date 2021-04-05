0
Monday 5 April 2021 - 16:02

Palestinian Prisoner Freed After 35 Years behind ‘Israeli’ Bars

Story Code : 925417
Abu Mokh, from the predominantly Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye inside the occupied territories, was detained in 1986, along with three colleagues, on charges of joining a resistance cell belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP].

The cell was blamed for the abduction of a Zionist soldier and attempting to relocate him outside the occupied Palestinian territories to use him as a bargaining chip in any prisoner swap with the Zionist entity.

Abu Mokh was slapped with a life sentence by an ‘Israeli’ court before the sentence was reduced to 35 years in prison.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the Tel Aviv regime has refused to release Abu Mokh and his colleagues in any prisoner swap deal with Palestinian resistance groups.

The ‘Israeli’ apartheid entity is still holding 25 Palestinians, who were detained by Zionist forces before the so-called ‘Oslo Accords.’

According to Palestinian estimates, there are 4,400 Palestinian detainees in ‘Israeli’ prisons, including 39 women and 155 children, and around 350 being held under the Zionist regime’s administrative detention policy, which allows holding Palestinians without charge or trial.
