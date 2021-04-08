Ankara To Meet Worse Fate Than Riyadh, Allies If It Intervenes in Yemen: Sanaa

Islam Times - A member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council said after Saudi Arabia’s heavy defeat in its war on the impoverished state, a possible military intervention by countries such as Turkey is not a wise move, warning that the fate awaiting Ankara will not be better than that of Riyadh.

“If Turkish soldiers enter Yemeni soil, they will have a fate worse than that of the aggressors who preceded them,” Abdul Wahab al-Mahbashi told Iran’s IRNA news agency on Thursday.The remarks came in the wake of media reports that said hundreds of Turkish military vehicles and equipment have been transferred to some African ports, from where they would be sent to Yemen.“With all the oil [money] in their possession, the United States and the Persian Gulf Arabs’ media outlets and mercenaries were defeated in Yemen and forced to retreat and find a way out of the self-made quagmire,” Mahbashi said.“If Turkey enters the battlefield in Yemen, it is a sign that the country is not governed by wisdom and prudence, and that Turkish officials are suffering from irrationality and short-sightedness.”The Yemeni official also predicted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would not deploy troops to Yemen, but rather mercenaries, the same scenario that he implemented in Libya.“Erdogan failed in Syria, which borders Turkey …, so a Turkish meddling in Yemen will definitely bring Erdogan closer to be overthrown by the Turkish nation,” he added. “Invading Yemen will not have a happy ending for Erdogan himself as well as the country’s government and military.”Saudi Arabia launched a devastating military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states, and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western countries.The aim was to return to power a former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.The war has failed to achieve its goals, but killed tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed the country’s infrastructure.Yemeni forces have gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.