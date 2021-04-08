Pakistan's Navy Eager to Further Bolster Ties with Iran

Islam Times - Pakistani Navy in a statement underscored willingness to further strengthen ties and cooperation with Iran in different fields.

Pakistani Navy at the end of the three-day visit of its flotilla to Iran said that the recent visit will further strengthen close and brotherly ties between Tehran and Islamabad.It added that Pakistan Navy Ship AZMAT visited Bandar Abbas port in Southern Iran during overseas deployment to Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.“Upon arrival, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) extended warm welcome and PN Ship was received by senior officers of Iran and Defense Attaché of Pakistan in Iran,” it said.The statement said during the port stay, Mission Commander along with Commanding Officer of PNS AZMAT called on Governor-General and Representative of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in Hormuzgan Province and commander of the 1st Naval District of IRIN.During the interactions, Mission Commander conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Iran in general and the IRI Navy in particular.It added the Mission Commander also extended gratitude for the whole-hearted support provided by Iranian authorities for PN Ship Port Call during COVID-19 era.Iran and Pakistan staged joint naval drills in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman on Tuesday."The purpose of this naval exercise is to improve combat capability and exchange information and military knowledge between the two navies of Iran and Pakistan," Commander of the Iranian Navy's first naval region Captain Reza Sheibani said on Tuesday.He pointed out that the joint naval exercises are aimed at demonstrating naval power and synergy and establish a constructive and dynamic interaction to create lasting peace and security in the region.Iranian Navy units consist of the 'Alborz' destroyer and a missile launcher along with a helicopter, as well as submarine combat and support units of the Pakistan Navy are participating in the naval exercise, Sheibani added.Referring to the importance of unity and convergence of naval powers in this strategic region, he added that creating security by the countries of the region will lead to the growth, development of security and ultimately the prosperity of world trade.Pakistani fleet consisting of two naval vessels docked at Bandar Abbas on Saturday morning to further strengthen bilateral and friendly relations with Iran.