Source: US Should Lift All Sanctions with All Designations

A US lifting of sanctions just consistent with the nuclear deal is not enough, an informed source said on Sunday, stressing that all sanctions, including those re-labeled under the ex-President Donald Trump administration, will have to be terminated.

“It is not enough to only remove the nuclear deal-related sanctions. Trump’s sanctions imposed under other labels should also be removed,” the source told Iranian Agency on Sunday.“In addition to the Trump-era sanctions, the United States must also remove the Obama-era sanctions that violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” it went on to say.“Further, the anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the Obama administration under the so-called Iran Sanctions Act (ISA) and visa program should be terminated,” the source added.The source also specified that the minimum time required to verify the sanctions removal is three to six months and that Iran would not accept a temporary lifting of the sanctions or their waiver.It stressed the need for a “definite” removal of the coercive measures, saying the US envoy would return to Washington empty-handed from the next round of Vienna talks on Wednesday if America did not accept Iran's conditions.In relevant remarks on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that four years of cruel economic war has left no room for Tehran to trust Washington."After four years of relentless economic war against the Iranian people, it is impossible for Iran to trust the US," Kahtibzadeh said on Saturday,"It's logically up to the Biden administration to show everyone that it intends to reverse the course that Trump had taken,” he said.“Remember that after signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015, Iran was the first party to implement the deal,” the spokesman said, noting that the US never lifted the sanctions against Iran even during the Obama tenure.“Now, the US has to show to everyone, not just on paper but in practice, that it intends to implement the JCPOA fully and faithfully," Khatibzadeh stated, adding, "The US must first lift all sanctions verifiably, and Iran is ready to halt its remedial measures."