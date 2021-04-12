0
Monday 12 April 2021 - 10:15

Palestinian Inmate Held in Solitary Confinement Despite Health Problem

Story Code : 926736
Palestinian Inmate Held in Solitary Confinement Despite Health Problem
The Prisoners and Ex-prisoners Affairs Authority said Israeli prison officials were deliberately neglecting Abu Sorour's health condition and refraining from providing him with necessary treatment or proper food, the Palestinian Information Center reported Sunday. 

 Abu Sorour, a resident of Aida refugee camp north of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, is being held in Sheba Prison where he has lost all his teeth in recent years.

He suffers from acute gum infection, which affects his ability to chew food and causes indigestion.

The prisoners also suffer from stomach and back pain and blurred vision problems.

Abu Sorour was arrested in November 2001 and taken to al-Jalameh investigation center where he had been subjected to severe torture. He was later sentenced to life imprisonment.

He has faced numerous types of torture throughout his long detention over the past years.

In October 2015, Israeli jailers assaulted him and hit him with batons on his head, hands and feet. This led to an injury in the eyes.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are held under the so-called administrative detention, in which Israel keeps the detainees for up to six months, a period which can be extended an infinite number of times. Women and minors are among these detainees.

Such detentions take place on orders from a military commander and on the basis of what the Israeli regime describes as ‘secret’ evidence. 

In recent months and in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several Palestinian prisoners have been infected in an Israeli detention center amid mounting concerns about medical negligence by authorities.

More than 7,000 Palestinians are reportedly held in Israeli jails.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
11 April 2021
Iran on The Agenda of Austin
Iran on The Agenda of Austin's Visit to Israel
11 April 2021
Yemeni
Yemeni's Ansraullah: Continuation of Yemeni Siege in Holy Ramadan is Inhumane Act
11 April 2021
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
11 April 2021
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
10 April 2021
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
10 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
10 April 2021
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
10 April 2021
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
9 April 2021