Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit Foils Terrorist Plot in Nineveh

Islam Times - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU, known as Hashd al-Sha’abi) forces thwarted a terrorist group in Iraq’s Nineveh province.

Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces issued a statement and revealed the thwarting of a terrorist plot in Nineveh province, Iraqi News Agency reported.Members of the terrorist groups intended to carry out terrorist attacks against security and civilian targets in the city, Hashd al-Sha’abi added.According to accurate information, a joint group from Hashd Operations Headquarters in Nineveh province, 30th Division Intelligence Service and the Hashd al-Sha’abi intelligence forces carried out the operation.Following the operation, six wanted terrorists were arrested and handed over to the security authorities.