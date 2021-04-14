0
Wednesday 14 April 2021 - 02:01

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit Foils Terrorist Plot in Nineveh

Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces issued a statement and revealed the thwarting of a terrorist plot in Nineveh province, Iraqi News Agency reported.

Members of the terrorist groups intended to carry out terrorist attacks against security and civilian targets in the city, Hashd al-Sha’abi added.

According to accurate information, a joint group from Hashd Operations Headquarters in Nineveh province, 30th Division Intelligence Service and the Hashd al-Sha’abi intelligence forces carried out the operation.

Following the operation, six wanted terrorists were arrested and handed over to the security authorities.
