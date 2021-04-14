Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Sends Ramadan Greetings to Muslims
"At the beginning of Ramadan, we embrace the Muslim people of our homeland and of the world," said Maduro, sharing a photo of the Holy Ka’aba, Islam’s most sacred site, on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reported.
Defining Ramadan as a month of great spiritual significance and deep faith, Maduro extended his greetings to Muslims across world, saying "Ramadan Mubarak.”
The first fast of Ramadan was observed Tuesday in the South American country.