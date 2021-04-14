0
Wednesday 14 April 2021

IAEA Inspectors Visited Iran’s Natanz Enrichment Site

“IAEA inspectors are continuing their verification and monitoring activities in Iran, and today have been at the Natanz enrichment site,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.

This is while the Natanz nuclear enrichment site has witnessed sabotage in recent days.

Also, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who has visited Vienna for Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA, announced on Tuesday that Iran has started 60% enrichment.

He announced that another 1,000 centrifuges with 50% more capacity will be added to the existing machines in Natanz in addition to replacing the damaged machines.

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kalamvandi pointed to Iran’s letter penned to IAEA to begin 60 percent enrichment and stated that executive preparations for the work would begin Tuesday night at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Complex.

By order of President Rouhani, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) was obliged to launch a 60% uranium production line in the amount required within the framework of Article 1 of the law of Strategic Counteractive Plan for Lifting Sanctions and Protecting Interests of the Iranian people approved by the Parliament.

Following the Natanz incident, AEOI Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi slammed the “act of sabotage”, noting that the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), must deal with such “nuclear terrorism” that targets Iran’s facilities.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi who is in Vienna to participate in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representative within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission announced the start of 60% enrichment on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the announcement of the start of 60% enrichment in Natanz, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said that the country expects to accumulate the product next week.

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani also said that the 60% enrichment and launch of IR6 are a response to wickedness in Natanz.
