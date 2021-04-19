Loss of Hope? ‘Israel’ Appoints Doctor to Assess Imam Khamenei, Sayyed Nasrallah’s Health!

Islam Times - As if the bankrupt ‘Israeli’ entity has lost all possible ways to get rid of its ‘arch foes’, the Resistance leaders, so that it assigned a doctor to assess the health situation of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, a report revealed.

Hebrew-al-Niqab website revealed on Saturday that the ‘Israeli’ army is the first specialist doctor with the sole mission of evaluating the health status of Arab leaders, presidents and kings only.Relatively, the Hebrew website “Walla”, known for its proximity to ‘Israeli’ intelligence, reported on Saturday evening that the Zionist army’s technological intelligence unit included a new doctor whose mission was limited to studying the health status of Arab leaders and kings, and even their wives.The site confirmed that this doctor examines, studies, studies and analyzes the images that are published, broadcast or broadcast by leaders, kings and heads of Arab countries and Palestinian resistance factions, with the aim of monitoring any change in their health status, and that the beginning came with Sayyed Nasrallah, where this doctor monitors his health condition through his successive speeches.The Hebrew website indicated that this doctor was not satisfied with the beginning of tracking the health of Sayyed Nasrallah, but he closely monitors the health status of the Supreme Leader of the Iranian Revolution, Imam Ali Khamenei, stressing that he was hospitalized several times during the past period.He pointed out that the ‘Israeli’ army studies “its opponents and enemies well and intensively, and studies whether they are in good health or not, and they eat or not, and they discuss the” language of dialogue “for each Arab leader, commander, or king, and whether his face is pale, sweaty, ‘Israel’ is examining the comprehensive and complete health status of Arab and Muslim leaders and leaders.