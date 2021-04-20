0
Tuesday 20 April 2021 - 22:22

Int'l Quds Day Rallies in Iran Called Off over COVID Concerns

Story Code : 928370
In comments on Tuesday, an official with the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council said this year’s Quds Day rallies won’t be held amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Nosratollah Lotfi said the organizers have decided to shelve even the rallies involving motorists, like what happened during the anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 10.

“Although the issue of Palestine and the fight against arrogance (hegemonic powers) is vital, we announce that no decision has been made about holding the rallies so far considering the latest wave of the coronavirus, which is expected to escalate,” he added.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.
