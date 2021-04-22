0
Thursday 22 April 2021 - 22:22

US Military Convoys Come under Rocket-Propelled Grenade, Bomb Attacks in Eastern Syria

The Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that a group of unidentified assailants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a US military convoy as it was passing through the town of al-Busayrah in the eastern flank of the province early on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports about casualties among American troops or the extent of damage inflicted.

The sources added that the attack triggered fierce exchange of gunfire, with scores of US-sponsored and Kurdish-led militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) sustaining injuries in the process.

They were taken to nearby field hospitals to receive medical treatment.

The sources highlighted that US-backed SDF militants cordoned off the area afterwards, and prevented entry and exit of people. Several US military helicopters could also be seen hovering overhead.

The sources went on to say that American forces rappelled down copters into the village of al-Kassar near the town of al-Busayrah, and arrested the imam of al-Safa Mosque in the town, Abdul Majeed al-Ghannam, along with his entire family.

US troops also arrested Sheikh Abu Bilal, the imam of al-Ta’as Mosque, which lies at the entrance of Busayrah.

Hours before the Busayrah assault, unidentified people had detonated an explosive device when a US military convoy was heading towards al-Omar oil field near the town of al-Shuhayl in the eastern countryside of Dayr al-Zawr, but there were no injuries reported.

American troops and military equipment have been stationed in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon alleging that the troops deployment is meant to protect the oilfields in the area against sporadic Daesh attacks and prevent the energy reserves from falling into the hands of the Takfiri terrorists.
