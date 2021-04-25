0
Sunday 25 April 2021 - 10:34

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Drone Strike against Saudi Airbase

Army Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree tweeted army troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees hit designated targets inside King Khalid Airbase near the city of Khamis Mushait, 884 km south of Riyadh, in the early hours of Sunday.

Yemen's al-Masirah television network quoted Saree as saying that the retaliatory attack was carried out by a domestically-developed Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drone.

The strike, he said, was “accurate,” which came in response to the continuing aggression and brutal siege on his country.

On Friday, Yemeni forces targeted the same airbase and a state-owned Saudi Aramco oil facility in the kingdom’s southern region of Jizan.

Saree said then that two domestically developed Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) armed drones struck with great precision “important and sensitive” targets at King Khalid Airbase.

A Yemeni Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) combat drone also hit a key Aramco installation in Jizan, 966 kilometers south of Riyadh at dawn.

Yemeni armed forces launched another strike against King Khalid Airbase at 9 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) Friday, using a Qasef-2K drone.

Saree said the air raid was accurate, and hit “an import military site” inside the airbase, describing it a legitimate response to the Saudi regime’s devastating military campaign and siege.
