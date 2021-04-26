0
Monday 26 April 2021 - 14:05

Clashes Continue Between Israel, Palestinians around Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 929347
Clashes Continue Between Israel, Palestinians around Al-Aqsa Mosque
According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi; Palestinian sources announced on Monday morning that the occupiers attacked the Bab al-Amoud area in Al-Aqsa Mosque again and clashed with the Palestinians as the Zionist forces continued their attacks.

According to the report, at least three Palestinians were detained and several others were injured in the Israelis' attack on the Bab al-Amoud area.

Occupied Al-Quds and some other Palestinian cities have witnessed clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinian protestors and worshipers in recent days in protest of the Israeli regime's continued crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians.

Zionist forces and settlers clashed with Palestinian youth in occupied Al-Quds on Thursday night, injuring 105 Palestinians.
Related Stories
Israel extends detention of Palestinian cleric over al-Aqsa Mosque protests
Islam Times - The Israeli regime has extended for several more days the detention of Sheikh Raed Salah, a cleric caught up in the developments ensuing ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021