Clashes Continue Between Israel, Palestinians around Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Palestinian sources reported that clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinian youths continued around Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi; Palestinian sources announced on Monday morning that the occupiers attacked the Bab al-Amoud area in Al-Aqsa Mosque again and clashed with the Palestinians as the Zionist forces continued their attacks.According to the report, at least three Palestinians were detained and several others were injured in the Israelis' attack on the Bab al-Amoud area.Occupied Al-Quds and some other Palestinian cities have witnessed clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinian protestors and worshipers in recent days in protest of the Israeli regime's continued crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians.Zionist forces and settlers clashed with Palestinian youth in occupied Al-Quds on Thursday night, injuring 105 Palestinians.