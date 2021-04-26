US Embassy in Ankara Under Tight Security Arrangements

Islam Times - The Turkish authorities have stepped up security measures at the US Embassy in Ankara after US President officially recognized the 1915 massacre of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide, local media reported.

The US Embassy and Consulates in Turkey announced that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday as a 'precautionary measure' due to possible protests.On April 24, the Armenian Remembrance Day, Joe Biden said that "the American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today."Turkey condemned the designation and called on Biden to reverse it for the sake of promoting the peaceful coexistence of peoples in the region.Turkey, which traditionally rejects the genocide accusations, warned the Biden administration that such a move by the US would hurt bilateral relations.