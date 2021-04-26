0
Monday 26 April 2021 - 23:21

US Embassy in Ankara Under Tight Security Arrangements

Story Code : 929426
The US Embassy and Consulates in Turkey announced that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday as a 'precautionary measure' due to possible protests.

On April 24, the Armenian Remembrance Day, Joe Biden said that "the American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today."

Turkey condemned the designation and called on Biden to reverse it for the sake of promoting the peaceful coexistence of peoples in the region.

Turkey, which traditionally rejects the genocide accusations, warned the Biden administration that such a move by the US would hurt bilateral relations.
