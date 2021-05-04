0
Tuesday 4 May 2021 - 11:37

Back to Syria’s Den: Official Saudi Delegation Meets Al-Assad to Restore Relations

Story Code : 930676
The newspaper quoted high-ranking diplomatic sources in Damascus as saying that a Saudi delegation headed by the head of the intelligence service, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Humaidan, visited the Syrian capital on Monday, and met Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and the Vice President for Security Affairs, Major General Ali Mamlouk.

According to the newspaper, it was agreed that the delegation would return for a long visit after Eid Al-Fitr.

These sources said that an agreement was reached to reopen the Saudi embassy in Damascus, as a first step to restore relations in all fields between the two countries.
