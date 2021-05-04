Back to Syria’s Den: Official Saudi Delegation Meets Al-Assad to Restore Relations

Islam Times - Rai Al-Youm newspaper said that a high-ranking Saudi delegation visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, and met with Damascus government officials.

The newspaper quoted high-ranking diplomatic sources in Damascus as saying that a Saudi delegation headed by the head of the intelligence service, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Humaidan, visited the Syrian capital on Monday, and met Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and the Vice President for Security Affairs, Major General Ali Mamlouk.According to the newspaper, it was agreed that the delegation would return for a long visit after Eid Al-Fitr.These sources said that an agreement was reached to reopen the Saudi embassy in Damascus, as a first step to restore relations in all fields between the two countries.