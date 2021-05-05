0
Wednesday 5 May 2021 - 01:53

Myanmar Parcel Bomb Blasts Kill At least 5 Civilians

Story Code : 930809
Since Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown in a coup on Feb.1, Myanmar has seen an increasing number of small blasts in residential areas, and sometimes targeting government offices or military facilities, Reuters reported.

The latest blasts were in a village in the southern central part of Myanmar in Western Bago and occurred at around 5 pm on Monday, Myanmar Now news portal reported, citing a resident.

Three blasts were triggered when at least one parcel bomb exploded at a house in the village, killing a regional lawmaker from Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy (NLD) party, as well as the three police officers and a resident, the report said.

Another police officer involved in the civil disobedience movement was also severely wounded after his arms were blown off by the explosion, the resident was cited as saying.

He had been hospitalized and was receiving treatment, it said.

Khit Thit Media also reported the blasts, citing an unnamed NLD official in the area.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports and a military spokesman did not answer a phone call seeking comment.
