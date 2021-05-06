Bahrain’s Haq Movement: Only Resistance Can Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation
The movement hailed the speeches of the resistance leaders in the context of the Unified Platform event, especially those of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassem “who displayed the Bahrainis rejection of the normalization deals and support to Palestine”.
The statement underscored the legitimacy of the resistance path, stressing that the axis of resistance will pursue this strategic choice till reaching the victory.