Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure

Islam Times - Stressing that the Axis of Resistance has been growing stronger while the Zionist entity is witnessing many rifts, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned the Israeli enemy against committing any folly during a maneuver in the coming days.

Delivering a speech via Al-Manar on the occasion of International Al-Quds Day, Sayyed Nasrallah saluted Palestinian people for their steadfastness in face of continuous Israeli attacks.Sayyed Nasrallah explored points of strength within the Axis of Resistance, noting that Iran has overcome the threat of war as all US and Israeli options against the Islamic Republic have failed.His eminence also said that the war in Syria has been over, noting that several Arab states are contacting Damascus.“We have overcome the stage where our front is targeted, and this is a source of concern to the Israeli enemy.On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the Zionist entity has been witnessing several rifts including the internal political crisis, the revive of Resistance spirit among Palestinian people and the emergence of Gaza to be a part of the equation of Resistance and West Bank Resistance against the Israeli enemy.On the issue of border demarcation, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah’s stance.“The party who decides in this regard is the Lebanese state. The government here bears historical responsibility to defend our country’s rights.”Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by reassuring his supporters that he is not a COVID-19 patient, noting that the cough he had was due to a tracheal disease.His eminence was responding to speculations circulated after he repeatedly coughed during a religious sermon earlier on Wednesday.Talking about the occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Al-Quds Day is an ideological, religious, humanitarian and moral issue.“It’s about the absolute right of the Palestinian people that will never change by place or time.”His eminence saluted Palestinian people for sticking to their right in Al-Quds, noting that such steadfastness gives legitimacy to the Axis of Resistance as well as to all forms of support this front offer to the Palestinian people.“Palestinians did not abandon their land. Despite all these years they are still sticking to their rights. What we have been seeing in the latest weeks proves this. Unarmed Palestinians in Damascus Gate and in Al-Quds are heroically confronting armed Israeli forces.”In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza for getting into the scene of the confrontation in Al-Quds, describing this development as important and in favor of Palestinians in Al-Quds.“The Israeli enemy had been previously keen to separate between Gaza and Al-Quds. Hereby, I call upon Palestinian factions in Gaza to go ahead with this decision which falls in favor of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”Hezbollah S.G. described Iran as the most powerful state in the Axis of Resistance, despite all US and Israeli attempts to topple its establishment.“All US and Israeli schemes against the Islamic Republic were foiled and Iran has overcome the threat of war. Ira has already retaliated to Israeli attacks on Natanz nuclear facility by enriching uranium up to 60 %, and this what scares the Zionist entity a lot.”Hitting back at those who say that Iran allies must be concerned in case a rapprochement takes place with Saudi Arabia, Sayyed Nasrallah said the Islamci Republic and throughout 4 years did not abandon its allies and has been keen to preserve the national interests of their countries.“Those who must be concerned are US allies,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.Sayyed Nasrallah touched upon the situation in Syria, Iraq and Yemen as he stressed that the Axis of Resistance emerged victorious and more powerful.“The war in Syria is over and several Arab states are reportedly having contacts with Damascus now. In Iraq, attempts to revive ISIL have failed so far.”“Elsewhere in Yemen, Yemeni people are more steadfast and victorious in the seventh year of the Saudi aggression. The game-changing capabilities of Yemeni army which have been advancing make the Axis of Resistance more powerful.”Sayyed Nasrallah then talked about rifts within the Zionist entity, noting that one of the prominent aspects of this rift is the internal political crisis.“There is a real leadership crisis in the Zionist entity, and such crises indicate the extent of weakness which this regime has reached. Some Israeli analysts say that a civil war in the Zionist entity is possible.”His eminence also cited when a Syrian anti-aircraft missile hit an area near Dimona nuclear site in the Zionist entity earlier last month.“This incident proved failure of the Israeli defense systems. In case of a war in the region, would the Israeli defense systems be capable to intercept thousands of rockets?”Sayyed Nasrallah noted, meanwhile, that the stampede in Mount Meron showed how the Israeli home front is not ready to deal with such situations in case of a real war.“Zionists are worried about the revival of operations in West Bank and the emergence of Gaza to be part of the equation of confrontations in Al-Quds.”His eminence added that failure of Israeli strategies on Iran is also one of the rifts within the Zionist entity.Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the Israeli forces have been lacking morale, and this problem is prompting the Zionist army to intensify drills.Sayyed Nasrallah warned the Israeli enemy against committing any folly during a drill that will start on Sunday.“In light of this situation we are on high alert and we will closely monitor the enemy movements.”“Any folly or any attempt to change the rule of engagement is an adventure that we won’t tolerate at all.”In the end of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the responsibility is to defend Al-Quds with all means, calling for more cooperation and patience among powers in the Axis of Resistance.