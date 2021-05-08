0
Saturday 8 May 2021 - 04:34

Threats against Members of US Congress Increased by 107 Percent

Story Code : 931412
Threats against Members of US Congress Increased by 107 Percent
Threats against members of the Senate and House of Representatives have increased by 107 percent over the past year (2020), US Congressional Police said in a statement.

"We are confident that the number of congressional incidents will continue to rise," US Congressional Police Department said in a statement.

Congressional police did not provide details on the nature of the threats or the reasons for their increase but called for some structural changes in the agency to increase its ability to deal with the threats.

Lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties in the United States have so far been reluctant to provide details about the threats against them.

In recent months, due to the January 6 attack on Congress building by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, various US institutions have called for more resources to protect the safety of US lawmakers.

On Wednesday, January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed into the congressional building as a joint session of the US Congress was underway to finalize the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

The attack followed Trump calling for his supporters to rally in front of the US Congress.

At least six people were killed during the storming of the US congress. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
8 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
8 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
7 May 2021
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
7 May 2021
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
7 May 2021
No More Disguised Normalization! Mossad Chief in Bahrain To Discuss ‘Mideast Security’
No More Disguised Normalization! Mossad Chief in Bahrain To Discuss ‘Mideast Security’
7 May 2021
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
7 May 2021
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
7 May 2021
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
7 May 2021
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
6 May 2021
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
6 May 2021
Palestinian Envoy: Int
Palestinian Envoy: Int'l Quds Day, Progress of Muslim Ummah
5 May 2021