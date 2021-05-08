Threats against Members of US Congress Increased by 107 Percent

Islam Times - Congressional police on Friday announced a significant increase in threats against members of Congress.

Threats against members of the Senate and House of Representatives have increased by 107 percent over the past year (2020), US Congressional Police said in a statement."We are confident that the number of congressional incidents will continue to rise," US Congressional Police Department said in a statement.Congressional police did not provide details on the nature of the threats or the reasons for their increase but called for some structural changes in the agency to increase its ability to deal with the threats.Lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties in the United States have so far been reluctant to provide details about the threats against them.In recent months, due to the January 6 attack on Congress building by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, various US institutions have called for more resources to protect the safety of US lawmakers.On Wednesday, January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed into the congressional building as a joint session of the US Congress was underway to finalize the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election.The attack followed Trump calling for his supporters to rally in front of the US Congress.At least six people were killed during the storming of the US congress.