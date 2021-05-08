Official Underlines Accountability of US, Europe for Israel’s Crimes

Islam Times - The United States and Europe, the great supporters of Israel, should be held accountable for the Zionists’ crimes against the Palestinians, Secretary of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri Kani said.

“The US and Europe, as the main benefactors of the Zionist regime, should be held accountable for the crimes of Zionists against Palestinians,” Baqeri Kani said.He added that the International Quds Day has become a symbol of the fight against tyranny and support for the oppressed across the world.“Commemorating the Quds Day has a strategic outcome in that it undermines the plots hatched by the Western-Hebrew-Arabic triangle to legitimize the declining Zionist regime,” the official noted, adding that those Arab countries that normalized ties with Israel have betrayed the Palestinian cause.Baqeri Kani said that the Zionists’ plots will be thwarted only through resistance, warning that “forming relations with the Zionists does not mean the countries that have normalized will be spared the Zionists’ aggressive and seditionist moves.”In a relevant speech on Friday, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on the International Quds Day stressed that Israel is not a country but a terrorist base against the people of Palestine and other Muslim nations."Since the first day, the Zionists turned the usurped Palestine into a terrorist base. Israel is not a country, but a terrorist camp against the Palestinian nation and other Muslim nations," Ayatollah Khamenei said."Fighting against this despotic regime is fighting against oppression and terrorism. And this is a collective responsibility," the Supreme Leader added.Ayatollah Khamenei assured that the countdown for the Zionist regime has already started and “it will never stop”.