Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Philippines

Islam Times - The focus was detected at a depth of about 135 kilometers, according to preliminary data. The epicenter of it was in the sea particularly close to the coast, at a distance of approximately 27 kilometers from the city of Batangas.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Mindoro, Philippines, early on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.The earthquake had a depth of 112 km, according to EMSC.