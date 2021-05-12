0
Wednesday 12 May 2021 - 06:44

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Philippines

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Philippines
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Mindoro, Philippines, early on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake had a depth of 112 km, according to EMSC. Earthquake reported few minutes ago in or near Philippines

There are unverified early reports of seismic activity in or around Philippines at approximately 01:09 GMT. There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this earthquake. We expect more accurate data to emerge in the next few minutes. The location and magnitude mentioned are indicative and temporary until the AllQuakes monitoring service receives more exact scientific data from a national or international seismological agency. Check back here shortly and stay safe.
