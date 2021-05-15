0
Saturday 15 May 2021 - 04:25

Iran Calls on World Parliaments to Support Palestine

Iran Calls on World Parliaments to Support Palestine
The Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada in the Islamic Consultative Assembly in a statement considered the coincidence of the anniversary of 'Nakba Day', the day of the illegitimate recognition of the fake, colonial and racist Israeli regime in the great and historic land of Palestine with the intensification of the Intifada and the fire of the anger of the fighting and heroic nation of Palestine against the Zionist and terrorist occupiers, as an emphasis on the continuation of the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people against the annulment of the British and American colonialists' measure to establish the fake Israeli regime.

The statement said: "Seven decades of resistance and struggle of the Palestinian people and their heroic defense of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque sends a clear message to the United States and its Zionist supporters which with a continuation of their blind support against the genuine Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews pouring fule into the policy of inciting war in the region."

The Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada added: "Unfortunately, the silence of human rights defenders in the face of the brutal attacks of the Zionists and the massacre of the defenseless Palestinian people, especially women and children serve as another factor for the continuation of the Zionist aggression and their contribution in the war crimes."

The statement added: "While expressing sympathy with the families of the martyrs and the wounded Palestinians, we stress that the Zionists understand only the language of power and resistance. The defeat of the criminal Zionists in this battle is certain, and God willing, all the Muslims of the world will soon pray in Quds.”

Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada in the Islamic Consultative Assembly, while supporting the struggles and heroic defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque, holy Quds, Gaza, and the West Bank, strongly condemned the bombing, brutal attacks, and assassinations of resistance leaders by Zionist forces and terrorists called on world parliaments and non-governmental organizations to support the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people.
