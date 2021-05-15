Israeli Troops Kill Lebanese Protester at Border

Islam Times - A Lebanese man was shot and killed by Israeli troops after he and others were protesting in support of Palestinians on the border with Israel, Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported.

Another person was wounded on Friday after protesters gathered along the border in a show of solidarity with Palestinians as Israel continued a relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.Earlier, the Israeli military had claimed that a number of people in Lebanon had damaged the border fence and set fire to a field. They retreated after Israeli tanks fired warning shots.The Lebanese protesters had gathered close to the fence, waving flags, including the Palestinian national flag and the flag of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in a statement he “strongly condemned the crime committed by Israeli forces”.UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Teneti said in the statement they launched an investigation into the incident and have increased their presence at the border alongside the Lebanese army.“We are aware of reports that a Lebanese civilian was killed along the Blue Line near Kafer Kila today during a confrontation with the IDF,” the statement read. “Any loss of life is tragic, and we urge everyone to remain calm and avoid further escalating the situation and risking more lives.”Hezbollah released a statement after the incident, saying that he died as “a martyr.”