Saturday 15 May 2021 - 11:44

Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen

Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
"Saudi Arabia should stop its airstrikes and aggression against Yemen and do so against the Zionist regime, which is bombing Palestine", said Mohammed al-Houthi, the head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee.

He made the remarks in reaction to the silence of Saudi Arabia in face of Zionists’ crimes against Palestinians.

"I call on Saudi Arabia and its coalition to launch several attacks on this usurper regime in favor of the families of the victims and the Palestinian cause."

The Yemeni official noted that the Republic of Yemen will ignore its right to respond to the attacks in return for such Riyadh’s measure.
