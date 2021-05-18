Comrades in Arms: Iraq’s Nujaba Supports Palestine’s Resistance, Says Its Weapons Can Reach Depths of ‘Israel’

Islam Times - Iraq’s al-Nujaba resistance movement reiterated its readiness to provide the Palestinians with military support and to even engage in the fight against the ‘Israeli’ entity, noting that its weapons can hit targets deep in the occupied territories.

In an interview with Iran's Mehr news agency, Nasr al-Shammari, al-Nujaba’s official spokesman reiterated the movement’s firm position to support the Palestinian people with all possible means.“We in the Islamic resistance of Iraq won’t spare any effort … to support our brothers in the Palestinian resistance and our people in dear Palestine; this is our legitimate and moral duty,” he said.“We are ready to support the Palestinians resistance with weapons and expertise and even direct participation in the fight against that deformed entity,” Shammari said.“We have expertise and weapons that can reach the depth of that usurper entity.”Over the past weeks, tensions have escalated in occupied al-Quds amid acts of aggression by ‘Israeli’ occupation troops and settlers, and the planned expulsion of dozens of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in the occupied East al-Quds, where illegal Zionist settlers seek to take over the properties of Palestinian families.Palestinian resistance fighters have launched thousands of rockets into the occupied territories in retaliation for the Zionist violations in al-Quds and its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which have left about 220 Palestinians martyred since May 10.