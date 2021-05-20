Poll: US Democratic Voters More Sympathetic to Palestinians than Israel

Islam Times - A new national poll in the United States has found the Democratic voters more sympathetic to Palestinians than Israelis amid the ongoing bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip by the Zionist regime.

According to the poll, conducted by Politico and Morning Consult between May 14 to May 17, nearly 18 percent of the voters identified as “Democrat” were “more sympathetic” to Palestinians, while 12 percent of them said the opposite.This comes as an overwhelming number of Republican or Republican-leaning voters, 51 percent, said they were supporting the Israeli regime as the traditional US ally.Roughly 19 percent of Republican voters said they were sympathetic to both, and 27 percent indicated no firm opinion either way.The poll somehow represents the fault line in the views of the Democratic leaders regarding the escalating violence against Palestine, with some remaining allies of Israel while others seek to bring attention to Israel’s aggression on Palestinians.Despite calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the US President Joe Biden has approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to the Israeli regime, according to a report in Washington Post on Monday.The proposed weapons sale is related to Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMS) that transforms so-called "dumb" bombs into precision-guided missiles, which the Israel regime has reportedly used on several occasions in the past.