Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders

Islam Times - The Israeli War minister threatened to assassinate the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement leaders, Hamas.

Following the recent defeat of the Israeli military against the Palestinian resistance forces, the Israeli Minister of War, Benny Gantz, stated that Hamas leaders, including Mohammed al-Daif, commander of the movement's Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and Yahya al-Senwar, head of the political office of Hamas in Gaza have no immunity.Gantz Babian added that he had not signed an agreement to support any Hamas leaders and had no obligation not to harm them. Israel would only allow basic humanitarian needs to enter Gaza until Israeli prisoners and missing persons return from Gaza.Hamas also holds four Israelis, including two soldiers captured during the Israeli summer 2014 invasion of Gaza.The Israeli Minister of War also stated that Tel Aviv would not allow the expansion of the fishing Zone on the shores of Gaza in the Mediterranean Sea.The Israeli war against the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza began on May 10. It ended on May 21, following a call for a ceasefire by the Israeli cabinet due to the inability of the Israeli army to confront the Palestinian resistance forces.