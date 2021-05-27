0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 13:28

Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute

Story Code : 934830
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
“The resistance has the ability to fire hundreds of missiles with a range of 100-200 kilometers per minute at the Zionist enemy,” Sinwar stated at a press briefing on Wednesday, adding that what the resistance demonstrated in defending Gaza was only a fraction of it capabilities, presstv reported.

The latest escalation was triggered by the Israeli forces who tried to force Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the occupied Jerusalem Al-Quds, followed by a violent onslaught on worshipers at the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. 

The Israeli regime then embarked on a brutal military offensive against civilian areas in the besieged Gaza Strip earlier this month, targeting high-rise buildings housing residential apartments and media offices.

The resistance movements in Gaza responded by launching more than 4,000 rockets and missiles towards the Israeli-occupied territories.

Sinwar noted that, toward the end of the war, Hamas aborted a plan for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the movement’s military wing, to effectively put an end to the Israeli aggression by launching “300 missiles in one go” at the occupied territories.

The Israeli regime failed to implement any of its schemes or hit resistance positions, including Hamas’ missile arsenals, he said, rejecting Israeli claims that Hamas-built tunnels were damaged in Israeli bombardments.

The tunnels are used to transfer humanitarian goods into blockaded Gaza.

“We have more than 500 km of tunnels in the Gaza Strip, and the damage is no more than five percent,” he added.

The regime has waged four wholesale wars against Gaza, three in the 2000s that each killed thousands of Gazans, and the latest 12-day one that killed more than 250 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women.

Sinwar stressed that the Palestinian nation will not cease resistance until victory.

“The shape of the entire Middle East will change, and the Zionist enemy will see the masses of our people rise to victory in Al-Aqsa and Al-Quds,” he stated.

The Hamas leader also noted that the resistance has 10,000 people ready to die in defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sinwar rejected the so-called two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stressing, “The so-called coexistence inside the Palestinian land has fallen forever.”

He also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its all-out support for the resistance front.
Related Stories
Hamas slams US aid cut to Palestinians as ‘political blackmail’
Islam Times - The Hamas resistance movement has condemned the US decision to cut humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people as “political blackmail,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
27 May 2021
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
27 May 2021
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
27 May 2021
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
26 May 2021
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
26 May 2021
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
26 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance' Victory in Gaza
25 May 2021
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
25 May 2021
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021