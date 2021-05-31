0
Monday 31 May 2021 - 22:11

Turkey Says Ready to Dialogue with Greece to Resolve Differences

Story Code : 935616
Turkey Says Ready to Dialogue with Greece to Resolve Differences
“Met w/PM @kmitsotakis of #Greece. Revitalisation of our dialogue channels is a positive step. Enhancing our relations is important to resolve our differences,” the Turkish diplomat tweeted following his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

He shared a photo from his meeting with the Greek officials.

Cavusoglu arrived in Greece on Sunday for a two-day visit. On the first day of his visit, he met members of the Turkish minority in the Western Thrace region of Greece.

Ahead of the meeting with Mitsotakis and Dendias, he gave an interview to Greek newspaper TO VIMA, saying that Greece should avoid using the EU as leverage against Turkey, and that only Turkey and Greece can solve their problems, not the EU.

Turkey and Greece have many longstanding problems such as Cyprus, the Aegean, Western Thrace, and illegal migration. There has also been rising tension in recent years due to their military and naval exercises in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. They have competing ambitions and claims to gas reserves in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
31 May 2021
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
31 May 2021
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
31 May 2021
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
30 May 2021
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
30 May 2021
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
30 May 2021
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
29 May 2021
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
29 May 2021
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
29 May 2021
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
28 May 2021