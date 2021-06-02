0
Wednesday 2 June 2021 - 21:19

Netanyahu Would Rather Fall Out With the US than See a “Nuclear Iran”

Story Code : 935995
Netanyahu claimed that there's no bigger threat to ‘Israel’ than “the existential threat posed by Iran's attempts to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” according to Haaretz.

“Whether it is threatening us directly with extermination with atomic weapons, or threatening us with tens of thousands of missiles backed with the threat of nuclear deterrence, it is a threat that threatens the continuation of the Zionist enterprise, and we must fight against this threat to no end,” Netanyahu said.

Speaking at a ceremony for incoming Mossad chief David Barnea on Tuesday, Netanyahu went so far as to acknowledge that he would rather fall out with the United States than see a “nuclear-armed Iran.”

“I’ve told this to my friend for 40 years, [US President] Joe Biden, and I said to him, ‘With or without a deal, we will continue to do everything in our power to thwart the armament of Iran with nuclear weapons,'” alleged Netanyahu.

In reference to the ongoing Vienna negotiations aimed at restoring the JCPOA agreement, otherwise known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, to its original form, which Biden vowed after taking office, Netanyahu added: “If we need to choose – I hope this won’t happen – between friction with our great friend the US and removing the existential threat – removing the existential threat wins out.”
