Saturday 5 June 2021 - 12:55

Bahraini Opposition Condemns Raising Unconventional Flag over US Embassy

The group warned that saying such a move contradicted Islamic teachings and moral values of the nation.

It further denounced the measure as a grave insult to Islamic fundamentals and traditions of the Bahraini people, and aimed at the promotion of moral depravity in the tiny Gulf state.

In parallel, it added that Washington has always proven its arrogance through shameful methods, calling on Bahraini people to “adopt measures against the conspiracies of the US embassy [in Manama], which are aimed at the propagation of an evil culture contradictory to the sublime principles and values of Islam.”

Family members of several prominent political prisoners are detained in Bahrain over their participation in peaceful rallies calling for the release of the dissidents in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition movement pointed out that the administration of US President Joe Biden in addition to theUS Chargé d’Affaires to Manama Maggie Nardi must know that Bahraini people and revolutionary forces will not remain silent in the face of such a provocative and heinous act, and will demand respect for their culture, customs and traditions.

“We condemn the Al-Khalifah regime's silence on this outrageous act, which infringes upon Islamic teachings and has hurt the feelings of Bahraini people," the February 14 Youth Coalition concluded.
The participants demand that the Al-Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.
