Sunday 6 June 2021 - 22:52

Israeli Forces Arrest Two Palestinian Activists

Story Code : 936653
The arrests of the activists called Muna al-Kurd and Mohammed al-Kurd, who are twins, come a day after Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Givara Budeiri was arrested while covering a demonstration in Sheikh Jarrah.

Moreover, Nabil al-Kurd, father of the 23-year-old activists, told reporters that Muna was arrested after police raided their home in Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, adding that the police handed a notice ordering her brother Mohammed to turn himself in.

According to Al Jazeera, In recent months, the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has seen a series of sit-ins by Palestinians to protest against Israeli orders for them to vacate their homes, which they have described as a continuation of the ethnic cleansing that began with the Nakba in 1948.

Palestinian families also face being forcibly expelled from the Silwan area of East Jerusalem.

Rights groups say up to 1,000 Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and the nearby Silwan district face being forcefully displaced.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community.
