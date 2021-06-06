0
Sunday 6 June 2021 - 23:10

World Will Never Forget Israeli Regime’s Record, Criminals to be Held Accountable: Khatibzadeh

Story Code : 936658
"Even on his way out, Netanyahu pathologically insisted on filling his quota of innocent #Palestinian blood," Khatibzadeh said in a Sunday tweet in clear allusion to the decision by the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dethrone him after 12 years in power following the recent war between the regime and Palestinian resistance groups in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

“Time will come for criminals to be held accountable. World will never forget Israeli regime’s record,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman added in his tweet.

Khatibzadeh also took to task the countries that supported Israel in its recent criminal onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by turning a blind eye to the plight of the Palestinian women and children under Israeli airstrikes, especially the United States and a number of European countries.

“Shame on those who effectively aided and abetted Israel's crimes,” he said.
