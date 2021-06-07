US Envoy to Afghanistan Confers with Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah

Islam Times - The US envoy to Afghanistan met with the President of the country and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Kabul to discuss bilateral relations and peace talks in Afghanistan.

In the meeting with the US envoy Zalmy Khalilzad, Afghanistan's President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani discussed the security and economic situation in Afghanistan, the presidential press office said in a statement.Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), also said during a meeting with Zalmy Khalilzad said: "War is not the solution for this country and Afghans should not fall victim to blind and meaningless wars."Khalilzad's meetings with senior Afghan officials take place while the United States has always had a presence in the Afghan peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which is the main reason for the failure of these talks to end the war and conflict.