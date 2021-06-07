0
Monday 7 June 2021 - 09:10

US Envoy to Afghanistan Confers with Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah

Story Code : 936737
US Envoy to Afghanistan Confers with Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah
In the meeting with the US envoy Zalmy Khalilzad, Afghanistan's President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani discussed the security and economic situation in Afghanistan, the presidential press office said in a statement.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), also said during a meeting with Zalmy Khalilzad said: "War is not the solution for this country and Afghans should not fall victim to blind and meaningless wars."

Khalilzad's meetings with senior Afghan officials take place while the United States has always had a presence in the Afghan peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which is the main reason for the failure of these talks to end the war and conflict. 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
6 June 2021
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
5 June 2021
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
5 June 2021
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
5 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
4 June 2021
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021