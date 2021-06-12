0
Saturday 12 June 2021 - 22:54

UN Special Rapporteur Urges UAE to Free Five ‘Arbitrary’ Detained Rights Activists

Story Code : 937786
UN Special Rapporteur Urges UAE to Free Five ‘Arbitrary’ Detained Rights Activists
Mohamed al-Mansoori, Hassan Mohammed al-Hammad, Hadif Rashed Abdullah al-Owais, Ali Saeed al-Kindi and Salim Hamdoon al-Shahhi are part of a group of 94 lawyers, human rights defenders and academics who were sentenced to 10 years in jail in July 2013 for plotting to dispose the ruling regime.

“Their sentences were excessively severe and their detentions have been declared arbitrary according to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention,” Mary Lawlor, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, said Friday.

“They should have never been detained in the first place for legitimately exercising the freedoms that all people are entitled to,” she added.

Lawlor further said there were “worrying allegations that they are subjected to long periods in solitary confinement, which could amount to torture”.

According to the report, the group’s right to a fair trial might have been violated as they were denied or given limited access to legal counsel.

“I call on the Emirati authorities to release these human rights defenders from detention in order to continue their meaningful and necessary human rights work,” Lawlor said.

The US-allied UAE shows little tolerance for peaceful dissent and bans political parties.
Comment


Featured Stories
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
11 June 2021
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
11 June 2021
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
11 June 2021
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
10 June 2021
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
10 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
10 June 2021
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
9 June 2021
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
9 June 2021