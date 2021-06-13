0
Sunday 13 June 2021 - 22:15

Yerevan Transfers Only A Fraction of Minefield Maps to Baku, Says Pashinyan

Story Code : 937919
Yerevan Transfers Only A Fraction of Minefield Maps to Baku, Says Pashinyan
"Some opposition circles have started to claim that minefield maps have been transferred to Azerbaijan (Republic) and that the return of all our prisoners-of-war could have been ensured," the acting prime minister said in the town of Yeghvard in the Kotyak province in central Armenia, TASS reported.

"My dear all, we have handed over the maps with minefields but this is a tiny part of the maps that we have. I want to note that back in December we exchanged such maps and these are the maps of minefields that do not divide our positions, these are the maps (of the minefields) that are located in the rear of Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that 15 Armenian servicemen had returned to Armenia in exchange for the maps of 97,000 anti-personnel and anti-tank mines laid in the Agdam district. As the ministry specified, the exchange took place on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border in the presence of Georgian representatives.

Renewed clashes between The Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10.

Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, seven districts, including the Agdam area, passed over to Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mine clearance on the territories affected by the Karabakh conflict remains one of the basic post-war issues between Baku and Yerevan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
13 June 2021
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
12 June 2021
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
11 June 2021
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
11 June 2021
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
11 June 2021