Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign

Islam Times - Naftali Bennett, leader of the Zionist entity’s right-wing Yamina party, has become new prime minister, unseating the occupation regime’s longest-serving head of government Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been in office since 2009.

The Israeli Knesset earlier voted by a narrow 60-59 margin to approve the new diverse coalition government.Just moments after the vote, Bennett and members of his Cabinet were sworn in into office.Netanyahu, seemingly despondent, shook his successor’s hand and occupied the opposition leader’s chair, as seen in a live broadcast of the vote.Just minutes after the swearing-in ceremony, US President Joe Biden congratulated the new prime minister and said he was looking forward to working with the new Israeli government to “strengthen cooperation.”The Knesset voted in favor of swearing in the new Israeli coalition government created by Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents after years of political instability and several rounds of early elections.The new government is expected to be headed by Bennett for around two years. Under the coalition agreements, Bennett will then be replaced by Yair Lapid, the head of the Zionist entity’s largest opposition party Yesh Atid.Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Lapid a mandate to form a coalition government after Netanyahu failed to do so following inconclusive elections in March.