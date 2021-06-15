0
Fire Razes to Rubble Rohingya Refugees Camp in India’s New Delhi

Fire Razes to Rubble Rohingya Refugees Camp in India’s New Delhi
The residents of the camp are not sure how the fire started. However, an eyewitness said the incident started in the middle of the camp and within an hour everything was on ground and it took the fire fighters a lot of effort to control it. Rights activists have urged the UN refugee agency for prompt response in helping them with every possible way.

The camp is surrounded by a cluster of shanties where people from all faiths live. Many people I spoke with had a suspicion that either the fire broke out due to a short circuit or it could possibly be a conspiracy to vacate them from the location since the deportation campaign to expel Rohingya from India has gained momentum in recent years.

The blaze has destroyed everything these destitute people have had. Now they have to brave both the harsh heat of summer and the fear of the Covid pandemic. Their miseries continue to mount with each passing day.

In a display of mercy and compassion scores of neighboring residents and activists from the NGOs reached the spot to lend whatever help they could. Delhi government is also making efforts to make arrangements in the nearby surrounding area.

Minority Rohingya Muslims have for decades fled to neighboring Bangladesh and other countries, including India escaping genocide in their country. Estimates suggest some 40,000 Rohingya refugees are living in India who are now stuck in limbo amid a vicious campaign to deport them.

