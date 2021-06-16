0
Wednesday 16 June 2021 - 09:08

G7, NATO in No Position to Preach to Iran: Spokesman

Story Code : 938349
G7, NATO in No Position to Preach to Iran: Spokesman
In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh deplored the final communiqué issued on Monday by the heads of state and governments participating in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels and a Sunday communiqué by the G7 summit.

“W/ a disastrous record in our region, NATO & G7 have no high ground to preach from—particularly to Iran as an anchor of peace & security in the region,” he said.

Khatibzadeh added that “equating aggrieved and spoiler” is only an indicative of a “flawed and politicized approach.”

He further advised the G7 and NATO leaders to avoid lecturing others and abide by international law instead, alluding to the fact that both international bodies have on frequent occasions violated established norms of international law through interference in other countries' affairs, especially with regard to Iran's nuclear program and its regional influence in West Asia.

Both bodies demanded Iran in their final statements to scrap its totally peaceful and defensive missile program, ignoring the fact that Iran has announced time and again that the country’s defense program will never be up for any negotiations.

Both the G7 and NATO leaders claimed that they are committed to “ensuring that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon.”

They also emphasized that the restoration and full implementation of the landmark nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], between Iran and world powers would help all parties to address regional and security concerns.

They welcomed “the substantive discussions between JCPOA participants” in the Austrian capital, Vienna, in which the US is also indirectly involved, which aim to “accomplish a return of the United States and Iran to their JCPOA commitments.”
Related Stories
Iran Won’t Forget Friends in Adversity: Spokesman
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi says Tehran will not forget friends that stood by it during the difficult times, especially when the country is facing economic ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
15 June 2021
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
15 June 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
15 June 2021
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
15 June 2021
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
14 June 2021
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
13 June 2021
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
14 June 2021
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
13 June 2021
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
13 June 2021
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021