0
Wednesday 16 June 2021 - 09:24

Car Bomb Tears Through Colombian Military Base, Leaves At Least 36 Injured

Story Code : 938355
Car Bomb Tears Through Colombian Military Base, Leaves At Least 36 Injured
The blasts hit a facility used by the 30th Brigade of the National Army on Tuesday afternoon, injuring 36, minister Diego Molano told reporters, noting that three were seriously wounded.

“We reject and repudiate this vile and terrorist act which sought to attack the soldiers of Colombia. Thirty-six people were injured. Three of them with a degree of gravity,” he said, adding that two men in a white Toyota pick-up drove into the base after representing themselves as officials, apparently setting off the explosions sometime later.

As reports of the blasts emerged earlier on Tuesday, Molano said he would leave for Cucuta immediately to investigate along with General Luis Jimenez, the general commander of Colombia’s armed forces.

Interior Minister Daniel Palacios also called the incident a “cowardly terrorist attack” in a post online.

Both civilians and army personnel were injured, according to military sources cited by Reuters, though they did not specify the number of civilians wounded.

Unconfirmed footage circulating online purported to show the moment both explosions went off, one captured mere foot away from the detonation.

Damage to one building near the base was also seen in a video making the rounds on social media, showing smashed windows and debris scattered on the ground as a small fire smoldered in the background.

While no group has claimed the apparent bombing, the defense minister said the National Liberation Army [ELN] rebel group may be responsible, adding that this is the government’s “initial hypothesis.” He also said “dissidents” with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia [FARC] are under suspicion as well, though no suspects have been identified.
Comment


Featured Stories
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
15 June 2021
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
15 June 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
15 June 2021
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
15 June 2021
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
14 June 2021
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
13 June 2021
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
14 June 2021
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
13 June 2021
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
13 June 2021
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021