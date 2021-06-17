Palestinian Teen Martyred of Wounds Sustained by Israeli Fire

Islam Times - Palestinian teen was announced martyred on Thursday after being injured earlier on Wednesday by Israeli fire near Nablus in the West Bank.

Palestinian sources said the teen, Ahmad Zahi Bani Shamsah, 16 succumbed to wounds sustained during clashes with occupation forces in Beita town in Nablus’ Jabal Sabeeh area.Bani Shamsah is the town’s fourth martyr since last month. People in the town have been waging a battle of existence against the practices of Zionist settlers who, backed by Israeli occupation forces, seized large areas of Jabal Sabeeh south of the town and established a settlement outpost.The settlement outpost is part of a Zionist scheme aimed at separating the West Bank’s north from its south. Jabal Sabeeh lies between towns of Beita, Yatma and Qabalan in Nablus. It overlooks most of the villages and towns south and east of the city.