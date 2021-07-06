Official: US Misusing Human Rights to Cover Up Crimes

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Advisor for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian blasted the US for its crimes against the regional states, including its wars and sanctions, and further dismissed Washington’s claims about advocating human rights.

“The US has always used statements about human rights as a showcase to hide the bitter realities behind it,” Amir Abdollahian said, addressing a gathering in the Northeastern city of Mashhad via video conference on Monday.“The US invaded certain countries, including Afghanistan and Iraq, in the name of democracy and fight against terrorism and bombed residential areas,” he added.“They used the terrorists as a tool to foment insecurity, as Trump and Clinton revealed it in the US presidential campaigns,” Amir Abdollahian said.In relevant remarks earlier this week, Deputy Head of Iranian Human Rights Headquarters Majid Tafreshi announced that the US crimes against humanity on the international scene must not be left unpunished, and reiterated that the American government must be held accountable for its criminal acts.Tafreshi condemned the instrumental use of the human rights issue by the Americans and the US resorting to terrorist acts against other nations.He stressed that the US terrorist violation of Human Rights is not limited to the Iranian borders, as Afghanistan has also been suffering from the US criminal acts that have led to the International Court of Justice preliminary investigations.Tafreshi said that in the winter of 2019 the International Court of Justice at the Hague issued a decree according to which its prosecutor can investigate the claims made about the war crimes probably committed by the American forces in Afghanistan.The decree in question faced the negative reaction of the then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who called it “irresponsible and amazing”, and said the US feels no obligation for accepting the decree issued by the “so-called” International Court of Justice. But Judge Pioter Homovski, the head of the criminal branch of the International Court of Justice voted that the investigation decree issued at the Hague is quite authentic and applicable.The deputy head of Iranian Human Rights Headquarters said that Pompeo's calling that decree amazing and warding off responsivity from the United States was followed by America’s sponsoring of an Afghanistan peace conference to pretend that the situation is quite normal and no crimes had been committed.Tafreshi said that the US efforts to go unpunished in that respect was contrary to the comments made by Amnesty International’s Solomon Sako on the new decree by the International Court of Justice and the adopted decision to defend the rights of the victims of the war crimes who described it as a historical moment for the human society and safeguarding the human rights."Today 13,000 US soldiers are escaping from Afghanistan fearing the decree issued by the International Court of Justice become operational," he added.Tafreshi pointed out that the US is not a member of that court, and said that this is so because it fears that its soldiers would be brought to justice around the globe for their anti-human rights behaviors.He said that during the past 18 years more than 32,000 civilians have been massacred in Afghanistan, which reveals the true picture of American-style human rights.