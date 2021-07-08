Iran's Envoy Reacts to Unsubstantial Claims of Saudi Representative in Vienna

Islam Times - Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations responded to the unsubstantial claims of the Saudi representative in Vienna.

In his Twitter account, Kazem Gharibabadi stated on Thursday: "For the King of the Saudi Arabia, the International Atomic Energy Agency is not being provided with even minimum necessary verification authorities. A failure to implement the safeguards by rescinding the SQPs, could allow them to hide certain nuclear activities without them being subject to the IAEA inspections."The Saudi regime's representative to the IAEA had accused Iran of trying to acquire a nuclear weapon, claiming that Tehran's tension-making did not match statements about the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.