Thursday 8 July 2021 - 09:50

Iran's Envoy Reacts to Unsubstantial Claims of Saudi Representative in Vienna

Iran
In his Twitter account, Kazem Gharibabadi stated on Thursday: "For the King of the Saudi Arabia, the International Atomic Energy Agency is not being provided with even minimum necessary verification authorities. A failure to implement the safeguards by rescinding the SQPs, could allow them to hide certain nuclear activities without them being subject to the IAEA inspections."

The Saudi regime's representative to the IAEA had accused Iran of trying to acquire a nuclear weapon, claiming that Tehran's tension-making did not match statements about the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.
Iran Ranks among World’s Top Air Defense Powers
Islam Times - The significant advances that Iran has made in the air defense industry has turned the country into one of the world’s top powers with the capability to detect every aerial ...
