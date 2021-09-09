Iran’s FM, UAE Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held talks on the relations between the two countries and the latest regional developments.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates has phoned Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to congratulate him on his appointment as the Islamic Republic’s new top diplomat.

He referred to his friendship with Amirabdollahian and their previous meetings, stressing the good and neighborly relations between the two countries.

Iran’s foreign minister thanked his Emirati counterpart’s phone call and his congratulation and emphasized the strong and stable relationship between Iran and the UAE.

He also discussed the latest regional developments with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and underlined the significance of consultations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi over bilateral as well as regional and international issues, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Amirabdollahian also spoke of his recent meeting with the UAE’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed, and described as important, the support of the two countries’ leaders for expanding bilateral relations.

